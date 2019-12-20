1,592 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 37,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $6,566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,547,358.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $39,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,484 shares of company stock valued at $52,953,158 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.39.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $168.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,220.75 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

