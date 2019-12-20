$1.72 EPS Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Globe Life reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

