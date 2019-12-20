$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apache by 1.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apache by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 3,842,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,171. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

