$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,757 shares of company stock worth $106,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 259,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

