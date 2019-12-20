-$0.92 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PTE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.57. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock worth $148,579. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

