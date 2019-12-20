$0.32 EPS Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. BayCom posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,874. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.