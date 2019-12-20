$0.03 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 250,089 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 236.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 383,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 269,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 28.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

