ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of ZTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 28,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.12.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
