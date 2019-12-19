ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 28,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916,328 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,714.1% in the second quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,169,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% in the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after buying an additional 701,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 649,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

