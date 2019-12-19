Zoomba (ZBA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $6,890.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00770791 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000547 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.