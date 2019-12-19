Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Down 16.7%

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 26,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

