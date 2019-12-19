Zetacoin Market Cap Tops $199,961.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $199,961.00 and approximately $9,776.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,785,148 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

