Zealium Trading Down 63.5% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market cap of $9,094.00 and $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 12,457,384 coins and its circulating supply is 11,457,384 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

