Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,669. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zai Lab by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after buying an additional 201,326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after buying an additional 2,043,683 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after buying an additional 168,643 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

