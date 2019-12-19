Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.72. Zafgen shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 27,894 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

