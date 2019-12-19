Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.72. Zafgen shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 27,894 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
