Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 33,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32.3% in the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.