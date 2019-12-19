Zacks: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $45.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.99 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

