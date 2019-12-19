Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to “Hold”

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UIHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,953. The company has a market cap of $516.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in United Insurance by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

