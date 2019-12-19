Zacks: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

