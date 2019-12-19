Zacks: Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyren an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cyren alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyren in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Cyren by 33.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 77,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Cyren has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyren (CYRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.