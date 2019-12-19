Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post sales of $306.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $307.17 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $298.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. 119,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,115. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 189,885 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 345.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $8,619,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Oxford Industries by 102.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

