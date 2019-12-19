Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post sales of $157.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.94 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $600.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $642.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $614.13 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $656.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 903,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

