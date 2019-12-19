Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. 2,071,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

