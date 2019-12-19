Zacks: Analysts Expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stars Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Shares of TSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,235. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412,342 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Stars Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

