Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

