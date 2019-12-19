Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $498.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.80 million. Nordson reported sales of $497.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.85. 311,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson has a 1 year low of $111.07 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.