Zacks: Analysts Expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Avon Products posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avon Products.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avon Products by 764.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,260,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avon Products (AVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.