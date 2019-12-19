Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.47 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.79 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $35.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 9,204,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.