Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $123.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

