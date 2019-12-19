Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

ANGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $1,957,500.65. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $33,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,587,858 shares of company stock worth $10,743,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.