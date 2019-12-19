Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.94.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $139.84. 2,435,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,268. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $9,271,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,333,000. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

