WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 1,654,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,360. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.