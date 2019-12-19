WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.40

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.40 and traded as high as $75.78. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

