Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.