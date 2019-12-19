Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) Shares Down 18.2%

Wi2Wi Corp (CVE:YTY)’s stock price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 14,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 target price on shares of Wi2Wi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

