Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,392. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.