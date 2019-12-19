WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $332.26

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $332.26 and last traded at $330.03, with a volume of 42313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.06. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

