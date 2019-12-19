Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Down 2.9%

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 3,305 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 44,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.08 million for the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

