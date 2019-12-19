Wandisco (LON:WAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wandisco (LON:WAND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
WAND traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 414 ($5.45). The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Wandisco has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 387.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 467.93. The company has a market cap of $199.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47.
About Wandisco
