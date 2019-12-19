Wandisco (LON:WAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wandisco (LON:WAND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WAND traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 414 ($5.45). The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Wandisco has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 387.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 467.93. The company has a market cap of $199.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47.

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

