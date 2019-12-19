Walentin Mirosh Sells 500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $12,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $609,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 900 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $22,104.00.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,368. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

