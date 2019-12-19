Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,715. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

