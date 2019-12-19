Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 275

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.17 ($2.75).

Shares of FAN remained flat at $GBX 235 ($3.09) on Wednesday. 90,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of $463.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.99. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

