VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $371,630.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01185749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

