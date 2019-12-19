Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $186.36. 398,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.