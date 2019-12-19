Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price

News articles about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Whirlpool’s score:

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 422,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

