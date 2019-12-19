VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.0911 on Top Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $227,800.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00558209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036346 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00086951 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008490 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,500,871 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

