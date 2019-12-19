VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UEUR)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79, approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

