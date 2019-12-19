VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 23rd (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGAZ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 18,088,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,718,998. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $90.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 11,061.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the second quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the second quarter valued at $8,613,000.

