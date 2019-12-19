VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.36

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.36 and traded as high as $38.91. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 331,600 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,531,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,206 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.