ValuEngine Downgrades Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) to Hold

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NEON stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.