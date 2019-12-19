Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Universe has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $38,290.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,469,246 coins and its circulating supply is 84,269,246 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

